Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

