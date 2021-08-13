Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,958 shares of company stock worth $1,495,914 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

