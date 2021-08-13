Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

