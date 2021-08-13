Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.02 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

