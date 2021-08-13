Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $51.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

