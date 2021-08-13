Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 181.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

