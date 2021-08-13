Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.