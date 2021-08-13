Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.81 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $5,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHPT opened at $25.18 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

