Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $273.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.