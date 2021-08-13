Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,224 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $940,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

