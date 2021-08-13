Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,290 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.55 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

