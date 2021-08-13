Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,575 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

