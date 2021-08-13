Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,987 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 136,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.