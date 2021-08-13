Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of -1.14. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

