Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after buying an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 70,708 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.44 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

