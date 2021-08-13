Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 277,322 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.01 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.