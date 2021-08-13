Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,024 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.71 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

