Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.07. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,574. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $965.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,660,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,826,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

