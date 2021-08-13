Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

