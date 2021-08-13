Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0780 on Top Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $51,444.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

