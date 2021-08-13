Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $51,444.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.00576100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.