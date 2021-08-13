Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of Sun Communities worth $89,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,965,000 after purchasing an additional 487,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $195.77 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.18.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

