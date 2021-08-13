Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.78. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 271,500 shares.

SNDL has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

