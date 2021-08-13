SunOpta Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

SunOpta stock opened at C$12.93 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,871.35. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 in the last ninety days.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

