Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of STBFY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,541. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

