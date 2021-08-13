Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,538. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $92.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares in the company, valued at $264,309.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.