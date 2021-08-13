Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

