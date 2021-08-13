Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $64.94 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $64.94 million and $943,942.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.74 or 0.06944035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00132948 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,565,291 coins and its circulating supply is 324,888,935 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.