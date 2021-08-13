SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $98.27 million and $62.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009274 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.