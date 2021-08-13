SureRemit Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $17,373.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.