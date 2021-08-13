Suretly (SUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,936.03

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $62,936.03 and approximately $86.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

