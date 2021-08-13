Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 107,867 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £120.04 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

In other news, insider Michael Cunningham purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

