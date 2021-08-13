Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich Buys 702,956 Shares

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,360. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign by 32.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Surgalign by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

