Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 7,166.7% in July

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 7,166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Friday. 4,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.87.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

