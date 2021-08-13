Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Insider Sells $139,136.80 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,782. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $735.35 million, a PE ratio of 102.96, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.92.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

