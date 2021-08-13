sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $256.23 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $256.23 million and $14.96 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 255,668,669 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

