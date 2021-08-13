suterusu (SUTER) Price Reaches $0.0042

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. suterusu has a market cap of $16.24 million and $267,619.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

