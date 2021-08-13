SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $590.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.