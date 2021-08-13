SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $10.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

