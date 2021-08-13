SVB Leerink Comments on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

CGEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.43 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,061 shares of company stock valued at $646,386 in the last ninety days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

