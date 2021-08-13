SVB Leerink Comments on Immatics’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Immatics stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $759.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immatics by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $610,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

