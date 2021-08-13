SVB Leerink Comments on Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

