SVB Leerink Comments on Zai Lab Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.65. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

