SVB Leerink Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

APTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

