Swarm (SWM) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $25,424.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

