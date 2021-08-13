Swerve Market Cap Reaches $13.75 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,433,196 coins and its circulating supply is 14,282,740 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

