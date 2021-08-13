Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 1.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $533.50 and last traded at $533.50. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.80.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

