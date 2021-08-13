Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.94. 54,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $7,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

