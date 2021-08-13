Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.50 Million

Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $461.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.40 million and the lowest is $459.61 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $431.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.
Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 63.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 289,078 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13.
Sykes Enterprises Company Profile
Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.
