Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.50 Million

Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $461.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.40 million and the lowest is $459.61 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $431.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $126,167,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 63.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 289,078 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

