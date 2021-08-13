Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$15.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

