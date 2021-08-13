Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$15.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$7.41 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33.
